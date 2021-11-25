$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

