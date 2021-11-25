$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,728 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

