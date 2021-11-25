$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Genesco reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

GCO traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 104,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.