$1.39 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.86. The company had a trading volume of 633,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,621. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.97. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

