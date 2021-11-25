$1.75 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.41.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.47. 2,914,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $134.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

