$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.