$1.81 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

