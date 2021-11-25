$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.94 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,450 shares of company stock worth $2,719,355. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

