106,226 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $183,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

