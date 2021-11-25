$145.71 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post $145.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $149.13 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketWise.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.