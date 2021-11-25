18,932 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

