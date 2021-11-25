1Million Token Market Capitalization Tops $454,878.23 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One 1Million Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $454,878.23 and approximately $14,667.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005230 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 1Million Token

Buying and Selling 1Million Token

