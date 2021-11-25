1MillionNFTs Trading Down 4.9% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $141,081.15 and approximately $448,394.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00092342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.01 or 0.07585543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,713.26 or 1.00060933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

