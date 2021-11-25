1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $9,707.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.