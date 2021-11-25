$2.09 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.8% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $233,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.