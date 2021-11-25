$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.20. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

