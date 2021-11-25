$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,385. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 63,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

