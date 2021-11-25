21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.32

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2793126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNET. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 256.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

