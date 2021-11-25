25,575 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

