25,759 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 0.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $300,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

