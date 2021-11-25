$28.56 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce $28.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.99 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.