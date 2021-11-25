2key.network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,325.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.