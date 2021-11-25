$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

