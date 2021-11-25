$3.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings per share of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

