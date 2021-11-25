$3.28 EPS Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report $3.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $2.97. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $11.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

BURL traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.09. 1,572,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.46. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.38 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

