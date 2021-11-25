30,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,950,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE AA opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.