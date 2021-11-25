$318.91 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $318.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.83 million to $324.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

