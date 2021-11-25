32,178 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 348,093 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 196.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.03 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.