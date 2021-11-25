35,666 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.93 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39.

