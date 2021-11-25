$380.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will post sales of $380.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $382.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

