$380.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will post sales of $380.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $382.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.