$403.06 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $403.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.