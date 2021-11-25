$403.06 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $403.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $264.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.