4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $120,053.93 and $3,765.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088818 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

