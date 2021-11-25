4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $113,573.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

