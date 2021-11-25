$5.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.55 and the lowest is $5.40. KLA reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.30. 730,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1 year low of $247.12 and a 1 year high of $427.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

