$508.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $508.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the highest is $518.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covanta by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,987 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 110.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 34.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

