51,370 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Global Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

