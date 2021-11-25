$551.82 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $551.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.67 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NBR stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $726.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.