585,728 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 585,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,865,000. Paychex makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Paychex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $125.08. 1,421,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

