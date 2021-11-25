$659.30 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $659.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $207.40.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

