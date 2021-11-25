70,771 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 6.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,133,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.43 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

