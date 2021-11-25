7,762 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,762 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Autodesk makes up 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Autodesk stock opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

