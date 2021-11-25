$8.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $8.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

NYSE DECK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.04. 386,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,042. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $252.85 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.76 and its 200-day moving average is $386.49.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,043.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares in the company, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.