$831.82 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $831.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.21 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

