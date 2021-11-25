8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $496,010.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

