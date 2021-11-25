8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,863.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $921,643.74 and approximately $8,863.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

