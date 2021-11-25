99,673 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

