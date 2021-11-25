AAX Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $617,905.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, AAX Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $10.03 million and $617,905.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

