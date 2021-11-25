Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 4.8%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 82,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 127,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$29.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

