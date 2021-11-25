Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

