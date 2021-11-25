Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJIT stock traded up GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 765.25 ($10.00). 6,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.93. The stock has a market cap of £99.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 835 ($10.91).

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

