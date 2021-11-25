Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AJIT stock traded up GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 765.25 ($10.00). 6,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.93. The stock has a market cap of £99.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 665 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 835 ($10.91).
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile
